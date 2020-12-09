The Supreme Court has rejected a long-shot bid by Republicans to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.

The decision was announced Tuesday with no noted dissents or comment from the nation's highest court. "The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied," the court order read in full.

GOP Rep. Mike Kelly and several other Trump allies filed the lawsuit in November, asking the court to either throw out all of the state's mail-in ballots or allow the state's lawmakers to pick the electors.

It's not like the results were in doubt — the president-elect won 306 electoral votes already, surpassing the 270 electoral votes a candidate needs to become the president of the United States. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has certified Biden's victory, so all that's left is for the state's electors to cast their votes for him on December 14.

"The fact that the justices issued a one-sentence order with no separate opinions is a powerful sign that the court intends to stay out of election-related disputes, and that it's going to leave things to the electoral process going forward," University of Texas Law professor Steve Vladeck told CNN. "It's hard to imagine a more quietly resounding rejection of these challenges from this court."

People quickly took note of the Supreme Court's alliance on the decision, even from Trump appointees Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett.

