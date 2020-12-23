A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was placed on leave this week after he was allegedly caught having sex at Universal Studios.

According to TMZ, an open mic recorded the alleged encounter that is believed to have taken place near the Bates Motel on the backlot. The outlet managed to obtain a copy of the audio, in which a woman is heard moaning in the background as a dispatcher repeatedly tells the deputy that his mic is open—for everyone to hear. The unidentified deputy does not respond and the woman continues to moan, giggle, and utter a few inaudible words.

TMZ reports it's unclear if the alleged sexual encounter occurred inside the deputy's patrol car or nearby. The LA County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the law enforcement officer was taken off duty pending the results of an internal investigation.

"The deputy was immediately relieved of duty and an administrative investigation has been opened," a spokesperson for the department said. "The deputy's peace officer's powers have been suspended and the proper administrative action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation."

The following video contains graphic audio.