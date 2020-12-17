In a lawsuit accusing the tech company of "anti-competitive conduct," Google is alleged to have struck up an illegal deal with Facebook.

The suit against Google was brought by ten states on Wednesday and announced by Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who claimed the company was using "monopolistic power" to control online ad pricing and more.

"I'm proud to announce that the state of Texas is filing a multi-state lawsuit against Google for anti-competitive conduct, exclusionary practices, and deceptive misrepresentations," Paxton said in a video on Wednesday.

In a statement to CBS News, a rep for Google criticized the "meritless" accusations of the Paxton-announced suit and said the company would "strongly defend ourselves" in court.

"These are the hallmarks of a highly competitive industry," the rep said.

Google did not immediately respond to Complex's request for additional comment.

Other Republican attorneys general from Arkansas, Idaho, Mississippi, and more states are also involved in the suit.

According to Thursday’s report, Google is alleged to have made an "illegal deal" with Facebook to "manipulate advertising auction."

Back in October, the Justice Department announced a suit against Google for what they allege is a violation of antitrust laws. "This lawsuit strikes at the heart of Google's grip over the internet for millions of American consumers, advertisers, small businesses and entrepreneurs beholden to an unlawful monopolist," then-Attorney General William Barr said at the time.

Meanwhile, as CBS pointed out, the FBI is looking into whether the Trump-supporting Paxton broke the law in connection with the use of his office to help a donor who is also under investigation.