Your holiday festivities might be looking a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you can't still get in the spirit. If you need a little help, T.O. Streetender is your hookup. The Toronto mixologist's new video series, BottomsUp, is aimed at upping the average person's at-home bartending skills.

“80 per cent of people don’t understand when they leave their house that they’re being taken care of by someone else—someone had to obtain those skills in order for you to get the service you need," he tells us. "I wanted to help those that are at home now struggling with not going to a restaurant every night to understand what really goes into doing all those things and try to [get them] to create that experience from their home." He says his new series is aimed at showing people that "even a guy like myself, with my image, style, and knowledge with food and drinks can do it and that you can do it too. It just starts with one good meal and one good drink, ya dig?"

With that in mind, T.O. Streetender threw together these three Canadian spins on classic holiday cocktails. Check out his tips on creating the drinks and the recipes for each below.



Recipes



The Canadian Cocktail 2.0 (New Year's Eve-themed)

- 2 oz. Canadian rye whiskey or Forty Creek

- .5 oz. Fernet

- .5 oz. Maple simple syrup

- 2 dashes Bitters

Stir​ and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with orange twist.

The Black Canadian (Holiday-themed variation on the Black Russian)

- 1.5 oz. vodka

- 1 oz. Chantilly French cream liqueur (Canadian-made)

- 1 oz. Kahlua Salted Caramel

Build​ into a rocks glass and garnish with cinnamon stick.

The Canadian Streetini (Holiday-themed)

- 1.5 oz. Canadian maple whisky

- .5 oz. McGuinness Butterscotch liqueur

- 1 oz. Laura Secord liqueur

Shake fine strain into a martini glass. Garnish with small piece of chocolate.

