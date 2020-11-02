One downright poetic facet of Trump's recent mid-pandemic cacophonic gatherings has been the sight of swaths of his supporters ultimately being left out in the literal cold.

Amazingly, this happened once again after Trump's rally in Rome, Georgia on Sunday. As chronicled by NBC News reporter Julie Tsirkin, many attendees were left in the cold "for hours" while waiting on buses to transport them to the designated parking area.

Among those stranded were elderly and disabled supporters. The confusion, per Tsirkin, was complicated further due to the exit road being used by both pedestrians and buses, as well as emergency personnel.

Former VP Joe Biden commented on this recent Trump rally staple last week, noting that it's very much on-brand for how the current administration has failed to rise to the moment during the pandemic.

"Several folks ended up in the hospital," Biden said in reference to a previous left-in-the-cold saga in Omaha. "It's an image that captured President Trump's whole approach in this crisis. He makes a lot of big pronouncements but they don't hold up. He gets his photo op and then he gets out. He leaves everyone else to suffer the consequences of his failure to make a responsible plan. It seems like he just doesn't care much about it."



Trumpees also got stuck in the cold following a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend:

But as fun as it is to laugh at people getting temporarily stranded in the cold after attending a mass gathering during a pandemic, it's highly unlikely any of these Trump supporters will gleen anything resembling a revelation from the experience.