As the nation patiently waits for the few remaining states to count their mail-in ballots and declare a winner of the presidential election, some malicious citizens have taken to terrorizing election officials.

Things have gone particularly awry in Nevada, where Clark County Registrar Joe Garcia revealed in a press conference on Thursday that he and his staff are facing some very real concerns. “I can tell you that my wife and my mother are very concerned for me ... I am concerned for the safety of my staff,” he said. Garcia was referring to the protesters, some of them armed, who have gathered outside Nevada vote counting centers.

Garcia held a news briefing on Wednesday as well, where he was interrupted by a man who went on a nonsensical rant about how Biden has stolen the election and the media is “covering it up.”

Garcia's words struck a chord with Americans watching the disruption of what should be a peaceful democratic process.

As of this reporting, Biden is leading in Nevada, while Trump is leading in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alaska. Biden is poised to win, with Nevada's six electoral votes giving him the edge over Trump and helping him secure the necessary 270 votes, if Fox News' questionable early call of Arizona to Biden stands. There are still approximately 190,150 ballots to be counted in Nevada, according to the state's Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

These same types of conservative dissidents appeared outside the Maricopa County Elections Department in Arizona on Wednesday night after Fox News called the state in favor of Biden. The crowd—some of which was armed—was chanting, “Fox News sucks!” and “count the votes.” Maricopa County encompasses Phoenix and is the largest county in the state, which will be key in the presidential race.