A Massachusetts State Police officer has been fired after allegedly firing off racial slurs during an off-duty confrontation, the New York Post reports.

The incident occurred when the unidentified officer got into an exchange with a motorist. The race of neither the trooper nor the victim has been disclosed, but the department made it clear that it doesn't support this kind of conduct.

"I am disgusted and disappointed by the conduct that occurred, which is the antithesis of the standards of conduct and personal behavior we expect and demand of our members," Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement. "This subject is not fit to wear the badge or call themselves a member of the department."

The department also confirmed that the trooper was the aggressor as they "approached a male in a stationary vehicle" to initiate the altercation. The incident took place in Revere, Massachusetts which is about a 15-minute drive from Boston. According to NBC News, the trooper was a member of the recruitment group that graduated in May and the rookie officer was still in their probationary period when the exchange happened.