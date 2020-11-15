Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed the “Democrat tyrannical control” in Washington, D.C., for apparently forcing her to work out in her hotel room.

Greene took to Twitter, where she shared a video of her exercise regimen on Friday. She claimed that gyms and small businesses had been shuttered in D.C.: “I work out everyday in a CrossFit gym that is open. With people. Gyms are small businesses that have been devastated by the government mandated shut downs,” Greene tweeted. “In DC, NOTHING is open bc of Democrat tyrannical control. So here’s my hotel room workout. We must FULLY reopen!”

However, journalists, politicians, and others immediately disproved her claims. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), responded, “there is literally a gym around the corner from the hotel she is staying at.”

Others called Greene out for spreading disinformation.

Greene responded to those trying to discredit her allegations, writing, “These media losers just continue to lie. As a former CrossFit gym owner and competitor, I know a thing or two about drop-ins. These gyms are forced by DC’s Democrat mayor to restrict access.” She also called The Hill’s story regarding her workout complaint, “fake news.”

The outlet reported that on Wednesday, the Washington, D.C., metro area, including Maryland and Virginia, had 3.514 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with just D.C. seeing 206 new cases since Wednesday, the most in a single day since May. The District is currently in phase two of reopening, which means gyms are accessible. Everyone is instructed to wear masks when working out.

The surge in D.C. metro area cases arrives after the area celebrated Joe Biden’s projected presidential win, where many were in the streets without face coverings and little regard to social distancing.

Green also tweeted on Friday that masks are “oppressive” after being asked to wear one for the new member orientation. She was then seen wearing a mask.