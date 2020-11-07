In the early hours of Wednesday morning, as the likelihood of a second term began to fade, President Donald Trump prematurely announced a victory for himself in a way that Jake Tapper from CNN unflinchingly called “undemocratic, false, and premature.” And while we await the final certified tallies, we now know, days after the election, that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris wrested the White House from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

According to LivingFacts, 10% of eligible voters for the 2020 presidential election were members of Gen Z. But long before the election, young folks were stepping forward to make their political voices heard. In what might be considered the digital Boston Tea Party of its time, TikTokers pretended to sign up online for a June Trump rally in Tulsa Oklahoma (which they had no intent in attending). The scheme left the place largely barren and the president completely embarrassed and upset.

Irrespective of party affiliation, young people see neither the Democrats nor the Republicans as progressive enough. This reality—in theory, anyway—forces both parties to push for relevance. But voters also recognized that concessions are part of the game.

“You don't have to agree with someone 100% to vote for them,” Sam Weinberg, the 19-year-old behind Seattle for Biden, told The Hill. “You can recognize one candidate is flawed, and also have to recognize the other candidate is an existential threat to our democracy and to our ecosystem and to humanity.”

Biden pulled off a victory by working from coast to coast, notching unexpected wins in Arizona (who saw that coming?), Michigan, and, decisively, Pennsylvania. Now, with less than 75 days to go until inauguration, America is taking stock of the situation and Biden’s promises—and the challenges he’ll face in fulfilling them, including a divided Congress—as it prepares itself for what’s to come. Here’s how the Biden presidency will affect us.