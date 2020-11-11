Brett Hankison, the sole defendant to be charged in the Breonna Taylor shooting case, is facing more legal trouble.

According to TMZ, the former Louisville Metro Police officer is being sued for an alleged sexual assault that took place back in 2018. The plaintiff, Margo Borders, claims she had met Hankison at a bar where he worked part-time as a security guard. She says she was inebriated when closing time came around, and accepted Hankison's offer to drive her home. Once they arrived at her place, Hankison allegedly invited himself inside and placed himself on the couch as Borders went to her room to change.

Legal documents state Borders passed out shortly after they arrived; at the point, Hankison allegedly undressed himself and began sexually assaulting an unconscious Borders. The woman claims she woke up in the middle of the assault, and screamed at Hankison to get off her. Hankison then allegedly grabbed his uniform and left the home.

Borders also says the then-officer messaged her the next day, insisting they engaged in consensual sex.

Borders says at least 10 different women have also come forth with sexual misconduct allegations against Hankison. She is also suing Hankison's former co-workers and supervisors at the LMPD as well as the bar, claiming they knew about his predatory behavior and did nothing to stop it.

"We hope through this civil litigation that Brett Hankison will be held accountable. That his conduct will be exposed, that it will be made clear that this is something LMPD tolerated, that they had notice of, that they never acted on," Borders' attorney Sam Aguiar told WHAS11. "In civil litigation, you can’t ask for this to have never happened. You can’t go back in time and day we want the result here to be we go in time machine and ask that you would have fired Brett Hankison so he didn’t do this to all of these women, so you have to ask for money damages."

Hankison was one of three officers charged in the fatal shooting of Taylor back in March. He was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for recklessly shooting into a neighboring apartment unit. None of the involved officers were indicted on murder.