A Chicago woman was arrested after she slipped past several levels of security to try an hop on a plane to Los Angeles without a ticket in hopes of seeing Jay-Z.

Prosecutors claim that 23-year-old Yaazmina Payton was arrested at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday after she was fingered as the person who "boarded an airplane without proper documentation." Per the New York Post, Payton was caught trying to sneak under the ropes at a Terminal 3 boarding door near the ticket gate of an American Airlines flight set for LA. When she couldn't produce a ticket or boarding pass, she was arrested "without incident" and charged with felony criminal trespassing.

Payton told the officers that she was able to pass through security while TSA officials were distracted. She also evaded another security checkpoint prior to being spotted. After being arrested, Payton confessed that she was trying to sneak onto a flight so that she could see Hov.

Despite her claims and lack of a boarding pass and ticket, TSA insists that Payton was "successfully screened" by its agents before she entered the airport's secure areas.

"The safety and security of all travelers are our top priority," spokesman Sonny Lorrius said in a statement per the Chicago Tribune.

Payton's court-appointed attorney told the judge during Monday's hearing that she battles with PTSD and anxiety disorder. The court ordered her to be released on $500 bail. She was also banned from returning to the airport.