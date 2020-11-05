In the spirit of the season, existentially exhausting though it may be certainly is, Jimmy Kimmel has decided to drop off a new "political edition" of his long-running Mean Tweets segment.

Bernie Sanders kicks off the three-minute compilation with a read-through of a tweet from a presumably miserable person who likes him to "the type of guy who would return a single piece of fruit to Walmart," thus holding up the checkout line "for an hour." Never one to miss an opportunity to drive home the importance of securing fair pay for all, Sanders took the comment in stride.

"Well, not quite, but I do hope that the workers of Walmart can eventually earn a living wage with decent benefits," Sanders said.

This election-timed entry in the Mean Tweets canon also features Andrew Yang, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, John Kerry, Nancy Pelosi, Mike Bloomberg, John Kasich, and more. Catch it in full above.

Sanders made headlines earlier this week thanks to the resurfacing of an interview with the other Jimmy, i.e. Fallon, during which he stunningly predicted how Trump would respond to the 2020 election results.

In recent statements, Sanders has pushed back against those who calling for voting counts to be halted.

"Now, in this unprecedented moment, is the time to reaffirm our belief in democracy and to give states the time they need to count every ballot so that the will of the American people is heard," Sanders said Wednesday. "That's what this country is about and must always be about."