Once again, Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been made the target of an act of widely publicized vandalism. This time, however, the act is said to have been carried out by a guy in an Incredible Hulk costume.

TMZ's report on the pickaxe-assisted incident, which is said to have went down around 5 a.m. on Friday, includes comments from law enforcement sources about the Hulk-dressed individual. According to the report, the individual is said to have destroyed the star "beyond recognition," though a subsequent update noted that work had already begun to restore it.

The report adds that a felony vandalism report was put together, including the estimation that damage had been done in the amount of more than $5000. At the time of the report, no one had been arrested in connection with the incident, though authorities said they were still actively investigating.

In a statement, Rana Ghadban—Hollywood Chamber of Commerce CEO—urged those who might have the impulse to do such a thing to instead funnel that energy into "voting and not destroying public property."

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time that Trump's star has been the recipient of a smash-up. Back in late 2018, the star was defaced twice in one day: first with swastikas, then with fake blood.

Recent headlines in the era of Trumpism, however, have shifted to a focus on his recent claim of having tested positive for coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity to the public.