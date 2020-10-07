A Texas man is accused of trying to disguise himself as another race to carry out a horrific crime.

According to the Carrollton Leader, 33-year-old Andrew Charles Beard was arrested and charged this week for the murder of 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett, the mother of his infant daughter. Carrollton police say Beard surrendered to authorities on Monday morning about three days after Burkett was killed outside the apartment leasing office where she worked. The victim's co-worker told police she witnessed the incident through the office window, claiming she saw a man dressed in all black exit a vehicle and approach Burkett who was sitting inside her car that was parked in front of the office. The co-worker said the man then fired a shot into the driver's side of Burkett's car.

Other witnesses gave similar descriptions of the suspect; two of them told officers they believed the man was Black.

When authorities arrived at the office, they discovered Burkett had been shot and repeatedly stabbed. The affidavit states the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later learned that Burkett had been in a custody battle with Beard and was awarded full custody of their child at the end of September. Burkett's boyfriend told police that Burkett was convinced Beard had been tracking because "he seemed to always know where she was." Authorities later discovered a tracking device attached to Burkett's car; a similar device was also found on the boyfriend's vehicle.

Shortly after Burkett's death, officers executed a search warrant on Beard's pickup truck and home. They reportedly found the same tracking devices that were attached to Burkett and her boyfriend's car. Officers also discovered a serrated kitchen knife in Beard's truck, a flathead screwdriver, and a pair of black boots that were cut up into pieces and smelled of bleach. They also found two bottles of dark brown foundation makeup, as well as partially burned makeup wipes with brown liquid.

Madison Grimes, a woman who identified herself as Burkett's sister, responded to the findings via Twitter:

Beard reportedly remains in Dallas County Jail with his bail set at $1 million. Police say the baby girl is unharmed and with Texas Child Protective Services.

Burkett's family has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral expenses. More than $28,000 had been donated as of Wednesday afternoon.