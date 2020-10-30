Anxiety-ridden McRib enthusiasts should find slabs of solace in Friday's announcement that the famed barbecue-themed concoction is going nationwide for the first time since 2012.

Indeed, Friday brought word from the McDonald's team that the sandwich will be available nationwide for a limited time starting Dec. 2.

"The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald's since its inception nearly 40 years ago," vice president of menu innovation Linda VanGosen said in a statement. "There's nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it's become more than a delicious, saucy moment…it's a season, and it's taking the internet by storm. That's why this year, we're proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy."

While McDonald's frequenters in Germany have access to the McRib all the time, the sandwich—which first debuted back in 1982—has remained a limited-time offering for customers in the States.

Naturally, word of a nationwide McRib reckoning was met with a healthy blend of mild-mannered fear and general excitement from those who have fully accepted the preposterousness of this year:

McDonald's has certainly put up a compelling strategy in 2020, most notably with its popular collaborative meal projects with Travis Scott and J Balvin.