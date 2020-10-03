Former White House adviser and Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway tweeted on Friday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Conway shared that her symptoms are mild, but she's already begun the quarantine process.

Conway becomes the latest political figure tied to Trump, who revealed earlier on Friday that he and Melania tested positive for COVID-19, to contract the virus. Additionally, the news comes shortly after attending a Rose Garden event. Her daughter, Claudia Conway, also confirmed the diagnosis via TikTok while sending a few jabs to Trump's highly-publicized attitude toward the coronavirus.

"Update my mom has covid," she wrote in a TikTok, which also shows her wearing a mask. "I'm furious. Wear your masks. Don't listen to our idiot fucking president piece of shit. protect yourselves and those around you." The 15-year-old added that her mother previously shared sentiments that "masks are stupid" two weeks ago.

"Infects the whole family," she wrote on another TikTok post.