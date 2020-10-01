A plastic surgeon from Texas says one of his patients is gearing up to undergo surgery so she can look more like Kamala Harris.

Dr. Franklin Rose of the Utopia Plastic Surgery and Medspa in Houston—and of MTV's I Want a Famous Face—has revealed that Cynthia Anne wants to look as much like her inspiration as possible. She's planning to go through with eight surgeries in order to resemble Harris as much as possible.

"Kamala is an inspiration and an excellent role model for women of color, as well as for all women and all people everywhere," said Anne in a statement via Newsweek.

Click 2 Houston writes Anne "has the same lineage as Harris—Black and Asian heritage." Among the procedures she's going through are a nose job, breast implants, eyelid lift, tummy tuck, liposuction, and botox with some fillers.

Dr. Rose has worked with other clients aiming to look like public figures, including Jennifer Lawrence, Ivanka and Melania Trump, and Meghan Markle. His speciality is in what he calls "celebrity plastic surgery."

"Photos of celebrities can be very helpful in the surgery planning phase," said Rose of his process. "I can get a better idea of what's in a patient's head, what features they most admire."