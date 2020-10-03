The latest Trump-adjacent Republican to announce a positive COVID-19 test is none other than Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey and noted fan of traffic jams.

Early Saturday, Christie said he had "just received word" that he was positive for COVID-19. In his tweeted statement, he added that he will be "receiving medical attention" and will keep "necessary folks" informed of his progress. Famously, Christie said back in May that Americans "have gone through significant death before" while making the widely panned comparison between the first and second World Wars and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the very same way now, we have to stand up for the American way of life," Christie said at the time.

A report from The Hill added that Christie was at the White House last Saturday for Trump's Amy Coney Barrett announcement. Additionally, Christie is reported to have "interacted closely" with Trump last week while prepping for the debate against Joe Biden.

Others to have recently announced positive COVID-19 tests include Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, and Sen. Ron Johnson. A press conference helmed by White House physician Sean Conley on Saturday did little in the way of adding some much-needed clarity on the timeline of Trump's announcement of a positive diagnosis. Instead, Conley's comments have only added to the confusion.

A source said to be "familiar with the president's health" was quoted on Saturday, per a "vague note" from the White House pool, stating that Trump's vitals "over the last 24 hours" were "very concerning."