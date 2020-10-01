An $800 million deal has received a signing off from MGM Resorts International and its insurers in connection with the worst mass shooting in modern history for the U.S.

The settlement has been approved by Clark County District Judge Linda Bell, per Deadline, and includes the input of more than 4,400 relatives and victims connected to the mass shooting that took place during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas in 2017 at the hands of 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

The settlement, which included "near-unanimous" participation from the plaintiffs, notably arrives just ahead of the third anniversary of the mass shooting. Per the settlement's terms, MGM Resorts International has admitted zero liability for the shooting but will itself pay $49 million to the victims and their families. The remaining $751 million will be covered by insurers. Per attorney Robert Eglet, victims should receive the ensuing payments before year's end.

Paddock, the aforementioned shooter, opened fire on the festival crowd from his room at the MGM-owned Mandalay Bay Resort. Ultimately, more than 850 festival attendees were confirmed to have been injured during the mass shooting. 58 people died.

Stephanie Fraser, a plaintiff in the suit, expressed relief in a statement to NBC News in response to the settlement's approval.

"By the grace of God, myself and my family are going to be OK," Fraser said. "I needed to be able to protect our kids."

Despite this shooting, and many others like it, the U.S. continues to be infatuated with its perverse affair with firearms.