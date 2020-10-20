A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot while filming a TikTok video in Mexico, in what looks to be an accident.

The incident took place last week, the Daily Dot reports. The woman, Areline Martínez, was filming a staged kidnapping with a group of at least 10 people. Footage of the kidnapping was filmed in Chihuahua, Mexico and shows Martínez blindfolded on a couch. A man who appears to be directing the scene kneels in front of her, while a man to his left holds a gun to her head. Authorities say it’s unclear if anyone knew that the gun was loaded.

Martínez’s TikTok account is private but she has posted fake kidnappings to her account before, according to Mexico News Daily. Authorities allegedly discovered her with her hands and feet bound on Oct. 2. The two men who took off after the shooting have been identified, but it appears that no arrests have been made yet. The case is still being investigated.

Mexican news channels ADN40 also reported on the incident.

Martínez left behind a daughter.