An Ohio woman was stunned with a Taser and arrested Wednesday after she refused to wear a face mask at a junior high football game.

A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media, showing school resource officer Chris Smith attempting to handcuff the woman as she sat on the bleachers. The woman, identified as Alecia D. Kitts, is heard shouting, "What the fuck is wrong with you?" before she repeatedly states, "You're not arresting me for nothing ... not doing nothing wrong!"

The Logan Police Department stated Smith had confronted Kitts after he noticed she was in the stands without a face covering, which was a violation of the school district's policy. Smith reportedly told the woman she needed to wear a face mask or leave the area. She then told Smith she would not cover her face because she had asthma, and refused to leave the stadium after multiple requests.

Police say Smith had warned Kitts that if she did not leave the premises, he would arrest her for criminal trespassing. Kitts didn't heed the warning.

The police department defended Smith's actions in a press release, stating he was at the school "to help ensure the safety of the fans and athletes during their inside and outside sporting events."

"One of the duties of the assignment is to ensure fans and are complying with CDC, Ohio Health Department, Ohio Athletic Association and Logan Hocking School District policy rules and guidelines. One of these policy guidelines mandated by the Logan Hocking School District is that all spectators must wear a mask while on school property," the LPD wrote. "... After several attempts to get [Kitts] to leave, Officer Smith advised her she was under arrest for criminal trespassing and asked her to place her hands behind her back ... She continued to resist, and Officer Smith placed his Taser on her shoulder area and drive stunned her once. He was able to successfully handcuff the female at that time."

Kitts was reportedly released at the scene. Authorities also stressed that Kitts was not charged for failing to wear a mask, but for criminal trespassing. The incident is under investigation.