Though we're still a day away from a formal announcement, Donald Trump has reportedly chosen his Supreme Court nominee.

Republican sources tell CNN the president has selected Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative judge on Chicago's 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

"She was the plan all along. She's the most distinguished and qualified by traditional measures," a former senior administration official told CNN. "She has the strongest support among the legal conservatives who have dedicated their lives to the court. She will contribute most to the court's jurisprudence in the years and decades to come."

Barrett was reportedly a top contender for Trump's SCOTUS pick in 2018, when the president was determining who would fill a seat vacated by Anthony Kennedy. Justice Brett Kavanaugh was ultimately chosen.

Barrett is reportedly the only potential nominee who has met with Trump in-person. Insiders claim she was at the White House on Monday and Tuesday, and apparently impressed Trump during the meetings.

Trump is expected to announce his Supreme Court pick on Saturday afternoon, about a week after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

This story is being updated.