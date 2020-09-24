We have an update on the status of the McDonald's All-Day Breakfast, and we're sure people who once enjoyed ordering a McGriddle at night will not be lovin' it.

In a statement obtained by Food & Wine, the fast food chain is still determining its future, but upon a closer look, it appears they are also floating the possibility of the service never returning again.

"We removed All-Day Breakfast from the menu to simplify operations in our kitchens, which we saw provided better speed of service and order accuracy," the statement reads. "As McDonald's and franchisees evaluate if and how we bring All Day Breakfast back to our menus, we want to ensure these improvements will remain consistent for our customers. Any final decision will be made in partnership with our franchisees, based on consumer demand, and designed to drive the business while minimizing operational disruptions."

As Food & Wine points out, the "if" in their statement in regards to the All-Day Breakfast denotes that McDonald's is also considering the idea of scrapping the service.

Last year, McDonald's allowed franchises to pare down the items that would be included in their All-Day Breakfast to speed up service. Analysts suspect that a wider variety of options led to slower drive-thru times. They also believe that making breakfast available all day resulted in fewer customers during the early morning hours when those items are typically sold.

In March, McDonald's reduced their menu items even further as the demand for speedy drive-thru service became a necessity in wake of the pandemic. The All-Day Breakfast was among the casualties, in addition to salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, and chicken tenders. With drive-thru and customer service quicker than ever, McDonald's franchises, as well as the corporate arm, do not see the positives in bringing back the All Day Breakfast.

The McDonald’s All-Day Breakfast was introduced five glorious years ago, allowing late risers to get their breakfast food fix from the Golden Arches after the 10:30 a.m. cut-off time.