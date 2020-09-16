One Malaysian man thought his phone was stolen but it was really borrowed by a group of monkeys trying to have some fun.

Zackrydz Rodzi told BBC on Tuesday that he realized his smartphone was gone when he woke up Saturday. He searched high and low for the phone but couldn't figure out how it was taken from his home.

"There was no sign of robbery. The only thing on my mind was is it some kind of sorcery," he said.

Rodzi was unable to locate his phone until Sunday afternoon when his father noticed a monkey outside of their home. After calling his phone, he heard it ringing in the jungle behind his house and found it the mud under a palm tree. When he informed his family that he had retrieved his phone, his uncle joked that maybe there were some pictures of the thief in the camera roll. That's when Rodzi discovered that his device was snatched by some nosey monkeys.

There were several pictures of the animals in the gallery. Not only were they trying to figure out how the device worked, but they also made several attempts to eat the phone. Rodzi shared these pictures and videos to social media where they have since gone viral.

Although they live in close proximity to the animals, it's not too often that the monkeys try to take things from the neighborhood. As a result, it's still unclear how the phone was taken from the home.

"Something that you might see once in a century," Rodzi said.