6ix9ine released his new album, TattleTales, on Friday, much to the displeasure of some artists, including Blueface.

When DJ Akademiks posted a clip of 69’s new song “Tutu” on his Instagram page, Blueface was so irritated that he commented, “This is terrible put Lil Durk on.”

Akademiks then posted a screenshot of Blueface’s remark, which drew a response from Tekashi, who, per usual, brought up album sales. According to HotNewHipHop, 6ix9ine emphasized the fact that Blueface sold 12k during his first week, while Smokepurpp did 5k, and Quando Rondo, 3.5k. 6ix9ine ended his comment by writing, “Can’t Be Me.”

As for the probable reason why Blueface was insistent on beckoning Durk, the Chicago rapper released his newest song and video for “The Voice” on Friday, the same day that TattleTales dropped. Durk and 6ix9ine have been trading shots ever since August when the rainbow-haired rapper announced his album release date in Chicago. On Thursday, 6ix9ine even trolled Durk for failing to release his album on Friday, which 6ix9ine appeared to believe was “The Voice.” Durk had been consistently promoting the song on social media but was never explicitly clear about the fact that it was a single and not an album.