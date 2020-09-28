Donald Trump suggested recently that he and Joe Biden should submit to drug tests ahead of their first debate, and now Biden's campaign has shot back.

"I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also," Trump tweeted on Sunday. "His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???"

If this feels at all familiar, it's because Trump made similiar claims about Hillary Clinton "getting pumped up" before their debates.

Biden's first response came on Sunday, in which he seemed to laugh off Trump's suggestion. In a response from his campaign team, however, there was plenty of opportunity to make pee jokes at the expense of the President.

"Vice President Biden intends to deliver his debate answers in words. If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it," said Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield, Politico reports. "We’d expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn't make a plan to stop COVID-19."

Donald Trump infamously was rumored to have hired "a number of prostitutes" to perform "golden showers" in front of him at the same Presidential suite of the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow that Obama stayed at. The alleged incident took place in 2013 and was supposedly secretly filmed, and ever since the existence of the mythical "pee tape" has since been a frequent topic of conversation among his most vocal critics.