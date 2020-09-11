An 11-year-old Texas boy has died following a vicious golf cart accident that happened in the city of Magnolia, according to local reports.

The state's Department of Public Safety says that dispatchers were called just after 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. When investigators got to the scene, the boy was found with "massive head trauma." CPR was attempted by arriving units. The preteen was rushed to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead.



According to the preliminary investigation, a bunch of youngsters were riding in the cart when it rolled over onto a roadway. There's no mention in reports of any other vehicles being involved in the wreck. Also, though the scene appears to have been cleaned up, a picture of the golf cart was released:

It's not clear from reports how old the person driving the cart was. State laws say that golf cart drivers have to be around 16 to operate the vehicles. Note that it's also not clear if the deceased was the driver.

Another juvenile who was involved in the accident is in stable condition after also being sent to the hospital. The investigation remains ongoing.