In what might be one of the crazier things you've seen this week, the US Coast Gaurd was forced to open fire on a gigantic shark as it was moving towards a group of them who were taking a break and swimming in the Pacific on Wednesday.

“We had not been off the ship for weeks, were at that point where every day feels like ‘Groundhog Day,’ and were looking for something to break up the monotony,” said one of the Coast Guard members. “Answer: Swim Call!”

"Everything was by the numbers. Everyone was having a great day. Everyone was smiling and having fun. It was perfect!” they continued. "And then… Bridge personnel reported ‘Shark!’"

What followed would be something out of Jaws, where the members on board spotted the 6-8 foot shark swimming towards the 30-40 people in the water, and decided to try and shoot it from onboard. Despite some of the shots getting far too close to the people in the water, thankfully all 40 of them made it out of the situation in one piece.

“It wasn’t the panic of the 4th of July scene from Jaws, but once everyone realized what was happening, they moved with a purpose! Everyone stayed focused and worked the problem,” another member of the crew said.

They also did not kill or injure the shark, to their knowledge.

"For those asking about the shark, we don’t think the shark was injured. Our goal was to keep it away from shipmates, not harm it if possible,” they said.