Every new day comes with a new face mask horror story, but this one is a bit different from the others.

On Tuesday, a mother was horrified when she discovered a blue surgical face mask baked into her 6-year-old daughter’s chicken nuggets. According to BBC, Laura Arber found the mask after her daughter Maddie began choking while eating her McDonald’s meal.

Fortunately for Arber and their family, her daughter is fine. Of course, the whole situation is definitely disgusting.

"My little daughter just started choking and I put my fingers down her throat to loop it out there was just blue with the sick. I thought what on earth is this?!” she told local news in Aldershot, England, where the incident took place. “I didn't even think it could be the chicken nugget but looked over at the box and all you could see was this blue coming out of another chicken nugget in the box of 20."

Arber lated shared a video on Facebook of her cutting open a chicken nugget to clearly reveal a face mask. "And the mask is cooked into it, like a part of the mixture and it's clearly a mask. You can see the seam and how solid it is in there,” she said.

Since the incident, the McDonald’s corporate office apologized and claimed staffers “offered a full refund and asked the customer to return the item.”

“We are very sorry to hear about this customer’s experience,” a spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “Food safety is of the utmost importance to us and we place great emphasis on quality control, following rigorous standards to avoid any imperfections.”

This is 1,000 percent not even close to an excuse not to wear a face mask in public, just be mindful of where your mask might end up.