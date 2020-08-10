Thousands have united behind the cause of calling attention to the disheartening case of Tianna Arata, a California protester who was arrested in July and now faces a litany of preposterously harsh charges.

Of the multiple charges the San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the District Attorney's Office to bring against the 20-year-old activist, five of them are felonies. Per regional outlet KSBY, the potential charges include inciting a riot and false imprisonment, among others.

A protest headed by Arata on July 21 against police brutality notably included the temporary blocking of Highway 101.

In a statement shared immediately after the protest in question, police claimed they had made contact with Arata prior to the demonstration to discuss methods of keeping the protest peaceful.

"The City of San Luis Obispo supports peaceful protests," Police Chief Deanna Cantrell said, "but we will not support violent acts and will continue to take action to protect our community." Activists and supporters have disputed police's account of how the day proceeded, particularly with regards to blame being placed on Arata for incidents including a damaged vehicle window.

Furthermore, law enforcement's handling of Arata's arrest has been widely condemned, including in a recent piece from the San Louis Obispo Tribune editorial board that assesses police's actions as being focused on carrying out a campaign of "vindictiveness" that will only "further divide" the region.

"There are eyewitness reports and video evidence of motorists driving into groups of protesters, but we've yet to hear whether any action will be taken against them," the board said, adding that there should be concern surrounding the fact that the narrative is being shifted to paint drivers as "blameless victims."

At the time of this writing, a petition calling on the District Attorney's Office to not pursue charges had garnered nearly 100,000 signatures. Furthermore, supporters have started calling for justice for Arata using the #FreeTianna hashtag, as well as by sharing a LinkTree page that lists a number of ways people can get involved.