Florida is a wild place and now one man can be a living example of this.

Justin Stuller from Estero, Florida went to Florida Keys for a fishing trip, the Fort Myers News-Press reports. But things went left when he was attacked by an eight-foot lemon shark.

"I put (the fish) in a hole, and right before I surfaced, wham," he said. "I felt the skin more than the shark. It rolled me over and I saw it swimming away."

Stuller swam back to the surface of the water and told his family and friends to exit the water. When he got back to the boat, he assessed the injury and performed first aid procedures to stop the bleeding.

"I tied it off and actually lost very little blood. ... It was pretty deep, but no bone. I was very lucky, no tendons," he continued.

Stuller eventually went to the hospital where he received dozens of stitches for the bite. But, he knew how to take care of this wound because it wasn't the first time he's been on the wrong end of a mouth full of teeth. The seasoned fisherman and diver said he once went alligator hunting with two friends and a gator sunk into his leg.

"As he rolled he kind of clamped on my leg, you know?" Stuller said. "One good clamp and then one real good clamp."

Despite this, Stuller is still optimistic about venturing into the water.

"I mean, a lot worse things that could happen in those cases in my opinion," he said. "It was as good of a bad experience as you could have, I would say."