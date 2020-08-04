Donald Trump conducted an interview with Axios on HBO and decided to double down on comments he made about British heiress and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman who's accused of participating in the recruiting of young girls in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

"I just wish her well, frankly," Trump previously said of Maxwell, who is currently behind bars on sex-trafficking charges. The reality television star made the comments back in July during a White House coronavirus briefing. "I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is. I don't know the situation with Prince Andrew."

"I wish her well" -- Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell pic.twitter.com/bmNLGEczdn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 21, 2020

When asked by Axios' political correspondent Jonathan Swan why he would wish someone who's being charged with trafficking children "well" Trump doubled down, saying he'd wish anyone well.

"She's now in jail. Yeah, I wish her well," Trump, who's been accused by over two dozen women of sexual misconduct, said. "I'd wish you well, I'd wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty... Her boyfriend [Epstein] died in jail, and people are still trying to figure out how did it happen. Was it suicide? Was he killed? And I do wish her well. I'm not looking for anything bad for her. I'm not looking bad for anybody."

"I mean she's an alleged child sex trafficker," Swan attempted to interject with, to no avail.

Elsewhere in the bizarre interview, Swan brought up the late civil rights leader and United States Representative John Lewis.

"I don't know John Lewis. He chose not to come to my inauguration. ... I never met John Lewis, actually, I don’t believe," Trump responded when asked by Swan how he believed history will remember at Lewis. "He didn't come to my inauguration," Trump said, continuing his odd obsession with the event's low turnout. "He didn't come to my State of the Union speeches. And that's OK. That's his right."

Trump then repeated his absurd and false claim that "nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have."

.@jonathanvswan: "How do you think history will remember John Lewis?"



President Trump to #AxiosOnHBO: "I don't know...I don't know John Lewis. He chose not to come to my inauguration." pic.twitter.com/LDv76rrIFc — Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020

Trump also used the interview as an opportunity to prime his supporters to not accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election if they end up not being in his favor by slamming mail-in ballots.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

If you want to cringe and yell at your screen, you can watch the full interview with Trump up top.