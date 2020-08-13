The family of Breonna Taylor met with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron this week.

In comments shared during a press conference on Thursday, attorney Lonita Baker explained that while the meeting did not include any revelation of a timeline with regards to the pursuit of justice for Taylor, it was productive.

"The purpose of that meeting was for the attorney general to personally extend his condolences to [the family]," Baker said on Thursday. "He did indicate that he did not reach out previously, as he was fearful that it could compromise his investigation."

Baker added that Cameron also confirmed that his department is waiting on ballistics from the FBI and aiming to continue interviewing and re-interviewing witnesses.

A TMZ report published ahead of the press conference adds that Cameron "showed a real interest" in Breonna Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer and that he asked a lot of questions during the 45-minute meeting, with the family now said to be feeling optimistic about the path forward. As you'll recall, Cameron previously drew criticism for sharing engagement photos amid inaction in the case.

Also on Thursday, attorney Ben Crump shared some insight regarding another recent meeting the family had with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. Per Crump, that meeting centered on a "productive conversation" about how to work together in an effort to "heal" the city.

"Mayor Fischer is not just the leader of Louisville, Kentucky," Crump said. "He also acts as the current president of the United States Conference of Mayors. So whatever actions that he takes not only sends a message to Louisville, Kentucky but it sends a message to all the cities across America. And so we challenged him to make sure that he is courageous and responsible in trying to lead his city out of this tragedy."

Also on Thursday, Change.org announced a new ad campaign in collaboration with Loralei HoJay, who launched the Justice for Breonna Taylor petition that's passed 10.8 million signatures. "Each ad features real petition signers across the country who submitted videos talking about why they signed the petition," Change.org said in a press release. There are several spots for the campaign, including digital, radio, and varying TV ads.

At 12 p.m. ET on Aug. 13, a six-hour livestream premiere kicked off with contributions from more than 500 videos submitted by petition-signers. Watch that, plus one of the 60-second ad spots, below:

For more on Breonna Taylor, including how to contact local leaders to express support for justice, click here.