For its first-ever cover without founder Oprah Winfrey, the Oprah Magazine—also known simply as O—is honoring Breonna Taylor with an artistic rendition by Alexis Franklin.

In an open letter detailing the inspiration behind the move, Oprah spoke on the murder of George Floyd and how the ensuing national attention brought about by protests helped put a spotlight on the lack of criminal action being brought against the officers responsible for Breonna's death.

"I think about Breonna Taylor often," Oprah said on Thursday. "She was the same age as the two daughter-girls from my school in South Africa who've been quarantining with Stedman and me since March. In all their conversations I feel the promise of possibilities. Their whole lives shine with the light of hopefulness. That was taken away from Breonna in such a horrifying manner."

In the final moments of her letter, Oprah asked readers to consider the circumstances surrounding the officers' actions, which have remained roundly criticized as showing a lack of concern for general safety.

"Imagine if three unidentified men burst into your home while you were sleeping," Oprah said. "And your partner fired a gun to protect you. And then mayhem."

She added that now is not the time for silence, instead urging readers to use whatever platforms were at their disposal to continue pushing for justice.

"I cry for justice in her name," she said.

The cover is for O's September issue, which will be available for purchase starting Aug. 11. The magazine celebrated its 20th birthday earlier this year.

Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers after they broken down the door to her apartment on March 13. Months later, none of the involved officers—Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, and Jonathan Mattingly—have been charged.