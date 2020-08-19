The 2020 Democratic National Convention continues tonight with remarks by the party's biggest names.

Tuesday's program, titled "Leadership Matters," will focus on the importance of electing a president who has demonstrated his ability to deal with the longstanding and unprecedented issues now facing America. Per the DNC:

Strong people and strong countries rise up during crises, don’t shy away from what is tough, and lead with competence. With Joe Biden as our president, we will restore honesty and integrity to our government, and stake out a renewed leadership role in the world. And we will create more justice, more fairness and more equality for all.

Tonight's program will be headlined by Jill Biden, the former second lady and wife of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Other speakers include former president Jimmy Carter, former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and former president Bill Clinton.

"Donald Trump says we’re leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple," Clinton said in prepared remarks for night two. "At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes—his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there ... Our party is united in offering you a very different choice: a go-to-work president. A down-to-earth, get-the-job-done guy. A man with a mission: to take responsibility, not shift the blame; concentrate, not distract; unite, not divide. Our choice is Joe Biden."

You can livestream night two of the DNC—MC'd by actress Tracee Ellis Ross—via YouTube above.

The 2020 DNC kicked off Monday night with speeches by former first lady Michelle Obama, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.