Twitter is calling a boycott of the popular company Goya Foods after its CEO Robert Unanue heaped praise on Donald Trump following the signing of an executive order establishing the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.

"We're all truly blessed—at the same time—to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder," Unanue said. "And that's what my grandfather did. He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper."

Between Unanue classifying Trump as a "builder" without mentioning that the word calls to mind the infamous "build that wall" chant from his 2016 presidential campaign, and Trump's cringeworthy vow to "stand arm-in-arm with the Hispanic community to make sure every child can grow up in peace" as thousands of innocent kids remain in cages while in the custody of Border Patrol, many pointed out that the entire scene was a mess.

Still, it may not be as big of a mess as the one Unanue has created by aligning himself with Trump, and potentially hurting his multi-million dollar family business in the process.

In the 1930s, Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina migrated from Spain to Puerto Rico before opening their first small storefront in Manhattan shortly thereafter. Last year, Trump referred to the U.S. territory as "one of the most corrupt places on earth."

Not to mention Trump's poor response to Hurricane Maria in 2018, which he billed as an "incredible unsung success," even though as many as 3,000 people in Puerto Rico died. Sound familiar?

If you're committed to moving on from Goya, here are some alternatives: