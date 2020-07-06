Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez announced on Monday that he will be signing an emergency order that will close businesses in the area, the local Fox affiliate reports.

Mayor Giménez's order will close dining rooms, ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues, gyms, and fitness centers, and short-term rentals in Miami-Dade County. Restaurants will still be allowed to stay open, but they will be limited to take out and delivery services only.

The plan will go into effect on Wednesday and is in response to the second wave of coronavirus cases. Although most indoor establishments will be shut down, the Mayor hopes to keep most of the city's outdoor activities open.

"At this time, I plan to keep open various outdoor activities, including condominium and hotel pools with strict social distancing and masks rules, as well as summer camps and child daycare centers with strict capacity limits, requiring masks and social distancing of at least six feet," the statement reads.

Miami-Dade County confirmed a record 2,418 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as Florida hit a new high with 11,458 in a day. The county also recorded an additional 1,981 new cases on Monday leading to eight fatalities. Miami-Dade now has the most cases (48,992) and deaths (1,051) in all of Florida.

Mayor Giménez's order comes after hospitals expressed growing concerns over space and capacity. Also in neighboring Broward County, Mayors are meeting to discuss actions similar to Mayor Giménez's steps.