In what may very well go down as the most unsurprising news of the day, the current POTUS—according to niece and Too Much and Never Enough author Mary Trump—uses racial and anti-Semitic slurs.

Mary Trump appeared on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show on Thursday night, with the host asking the author to elaborate on comments she had previously given to the Washington Post about the family's "knee-jerk anti-Semitism and knee-jerk racism." Mary said that, while she "didn't share those ideas," she had indeed heard Donald use such language in her presence.

"Oh yeah, of course I did," she said when asked if she had heard the POTUS speak in this manner. "And I don't think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today." Pressed specifically about the POTUS using the n-word, as well as anti-Semitic slurs, Mary confirmed that she has heard him do exactly that.

Later, Mary spoke on how she sees the U.S. moving forward if Donald manages to be re-elected in 2020. By her assessment, there is no clear path forward if that's how the election turns out. A second win for him, she said, would mark "the end of the American experiment."

Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man arrived earlier this week via Simon & Schuster. As you may recall, the POTUS' team attempted to block the book’s release by throwing a lawsuit at it. In fact, one could rather easily make the argument that the POTUS treated the impending release of a tell-all book with more attention than he has the COVID-19 pandemic.