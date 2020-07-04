Residents of Los Angeles were awoken around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday thanks to a 4.2 magnitude earthquake that hit under a mile outside of the city.

Deadline reports that the earthquake was originally said to be 4.3 magnitude, but it was later downgraded to a 4.2. Shortly after the initial earthquake, a smaller 3.3 magnitude quake followed. It hit around four miles from Santa Clarita and seven miles from Burbank, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed. So far there have been no reports of significant damage, the Los Angeles Fire Department added. LAX is remaining open.

This isn't the first quake to hit the city this year, as residents were met with "light shaking" in South Los Angeles thanks to a 3.7 magnitude earthquake in April. Before that minor shake, however, two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater hit the area in the ten days prior. A much bigger earthquake measuring at a 7.8 magnitude hit off the coast of Alaska earlier this month, causing a tsunami warning that was later retracted.

The epicenter of the latest quake hit near the San Fernando Valley, prompting plenty of the city's most famous citizens to chime in on social media. See reactions to the rude awakening below.