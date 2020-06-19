Twitter is once again taking a stand against Trump's unlimited supply of world-eroding bullshit by slapping a warning label on his latest lie.

The quite obviously doctored footage, while quite possibly still absorbed as fact by those whose entire existence revolves around wallowing in Trump cult developments, now carries a "manipulated media" warning. When a user clicks the warning, they are taken to a summary of the condemnation the tweet has received since Thursday night, including confirmation from journalists that it is indeed a pile of garbage.

Image via Twitter

CNN, the target of the forged video, urged Trump to "be better" by refraining from such tactics in the future. Of course, that seems highly unlikely at this point.

"CNN did cover this story—exactly as it happened," a rep said. "Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers). We'll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better."

Per Twitter's rules and policies page, a user may not "deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm." And while this somehow marks the first time a Trump tweet has been hit with this specific "manipulated media" label, it does not—as mentioned earlier—mark the first time his tweets have been accompanied with a warning label.

On Thursday, Facebook removed Trump campaign ads due to their violation of the site’s policy against "organized hate."