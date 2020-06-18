Trump, who had originally set June 19 as the date for his mid-pandemic rally return, has now attempted to take credit for making Juneteenth "very famous."

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal this week, Trump—pictured above in full hideousness—was discussing the news coverage surrounding that rally (now set for June 20) when he vomited up the following slab of bile:

"I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous," Trump said. "It's actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it."

In the same interview, Trump said he had "polled" people around him, finding that "none" of them were aware of Juneteenth or its historic significance. At one point in the interview, he asked an aide if she was aware of the day. She then reminded Trump that the White House had issued statements marking the day in previous years, something about which Trump apparently had no knowledge.

"We put out a statement?" he asked.

Trump's latest delivery of verbal fecal matter was swiftly met with some quick lessons on the history of Juneteenth, which marks the day in 1865 when—more than two years after Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation—enslaved people in Texas were informed of their freedom by Union Major General Gordon Granger.

As for Trump's gathering of the dolts set for June 20, even the mayor of Tulsa has conceded that "any rational person" would be concerned about a large gathering amid a national health issue that—despite what some would have you believe—is still active. Thankfully, the entire rally is shaping up to be a total shitshow.