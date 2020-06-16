Trump, whose followers swallow whole whatever falls out of his mouth without bothering to contextualize it on their own, touted "the AIDS vaccine" on Tuesday despite no such thing actually existing.

The Rose Garden ramblings were part of a string of words Trump offered regarding a cop reform executive order that stops far short of anything substantial amid continued police brutality nationwide.

"They have come up with things and they've come up with many other cures and therapeutics over the years," Trump said when later addressing coronavirus matters. "These are the people. The best, the smartest, the most brilliant anywhere. And they've come up with, uh, the AIDS vaccine. They've come up with, or the AIDS, and as you know, there's various things and now various companies are involved. But the therapeutic for AIDS. AIDS was a death sentence and now people live a life with a pill. It's an incredible thing."

What's truly incredible, however, is that there is no such thing as an "AIDS vaccine." And while semantics dorks will likely hone in on Trump's apparent attempt at walking back the "AIDS vaccine" portion of Monday's comments as being intended to highlight HIV treatments, the aforementioned point still stands: Many of his most ardent supporters will only absorb the "AIDS vaccine" part, likely parroting it in daily conversations with fellow Red Hats about nonexistent Trump administration accomplishments.

But I digress. In lieu of any semblance of meaning regarding anything at all, let us roast: