Toronto authorities have arrested a man who showed up to a peaceful protest while wearing blackface.

According to TMZ, the incident took place Saturday at Nathan Phillips Square during a demonstration against police brutality and racism. The video shows the man standing among protesters holding signs in support of Black Lives Matter and justice for George Floyd. In one video, shared by Global New Toronto reporter Kamil Karamali, the man is seen being confronted before insisting, "I'm not trying to be disruptive."

A bystander captured more footage of the man being detained by a group of city police, as civilians are heard shouting at him and demanding his arrest.

At one point, protesters began calling the man "Trudeau," a refrence to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's blackface scandal.

The man was reportedly charged with breach of the peace. You can watch more footage of the incident below.