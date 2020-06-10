A white New Jersey corrections officer has been suspended and a white FedEx worker has been fired after both men were seen in footage mocking the murder of George Floyd.

"We have been made aware that one of our officers participated in the filming of a hateful and disappointing video that mocked the killing of George Floyd," the New Jersey Department of Corrections said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the person in question has been suspended pending what they claim will be a "thorough and expedited" investigation.

And in a statement to NBC News, a FedEx rep said they "do not tolerate" such behavior, calling it "appalling and offensive" while confirming the involved employee is now longer working for the company.

The two men were filmed mocking George Floyd's murder while participating in a preposterously stupid counterprotest on Monday in Franklin Township that aimed to distract from those gathered to express their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. As part of this attempted distraction, the flag-fucking counterprotesters had Trump 2020 symbols on display, as well as—you guessed it—a goddamn All Lives Matter sign.

One of the men was seen on the ground, while the other placed a knee on his neck to mock the manner in which Derek Chauvin—now charged with second-degree murder—pinned down George Floyd.

"Mocking George Floyd's murder in effort to belittle the calls for justice from our Black and Brown communities is repugnant," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said of the incident. "I condemn this behavior in the strongest terms possible."