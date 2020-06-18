On Thursday, Akron, Ohio police held a press conference to confirm that suspects have been identified in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Black woman Na'Kia Crawford.

The police have revealed that the shooter who is accused of killing Crawford is 17-years-old, and remains at large. However, the black Camaro used in the shooting has been recovered by authorities, and is being checked for evidence. Another suspect, 18-year-old Jaion Bivins, is facing charges of obstruction and tampering with evidence, WKYC reports. He is expected to turn himself in. The third suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Janisha George, and she faces a charge of obstruction of justice.

Police were able to identify the suspects after following surveillance camera footage, trailing the car that was abandoned after the shooting via the footage. Akron Police Chief Deputy Jesse Lesser said that Crawford's murder appears to be a mistaken identity case and she "was in the wrong place at the wrong time." At the current time, there's no indication that the shooter knew the victim.

Crawford was fatally shot at around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, and she later died from her injuries on Monday. Her grandmother was in the car with her when the shooting took place, but she wasn't injured. Crawford had graduated from high school earlier this month. Early reports indicated that the shooter appeared to be white, but police no longer believe that is the case.

"Na’kia Crawford was a young woman who deserved a life and a future," said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan in a statement at the start of the week. "She was a recent high school graduate, preparing to start the next chapter of her story at Central State University. Her senseless murder is devastating, not only to her family and friends, but to the entire Akron community.”