An 18-year-old Black woman named Na'Kia Crawford has died after she was shot multiple times inside a car in Akron, Ohio on Saturday.

As ABC News 5 Cleveland reports, police responded to reports of a shooting at around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday. When they got to the scene, Crawford was found with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Akron City Hospital, where she later died from her injuries on Monday. Her grandmother was in the car with her at the time of the shooting, but she wasn't injured. Crawford had just graduated from high school earlier this month.

Police are investigating the incident, but so far there have been no arrests. Lt. Michael Miller of Akron police said that there haven't been any reports of related shootings in North Akron, contrary to rumors circulating on social media. The suspect in the shooting has yet to be identified, but police are following reports that he was a white male driving a black Mustang with tinted windows.

"Na’kia Crawford was a young woman who deserved a life and a future," said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan in a statement. "She was a recent high school graduate, preparing to start the next chapter of her story at Central State University. Her senseless murder is devastating, not only to her family and friends, but to the entire Akron community. I spoke with Na'kia’s father and uncle, who I know, early this morning, and my heart truly goes out to all Na’kia’s loved ones in this time of incredible grief and pain. ... I feel that it is essential to say clearly and loudly: Black lives matter. Na'kia Crawford’s life mattered.”