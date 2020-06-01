The Chief of the Minneapolis Police Department was questioned live on the air by George Floyd's brother on Sunday.

During a live interview with CNN's Sara Snider, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo was asked a question on behalf of Philonise Floyd.

"The question that I have is I want to know if he's gonna get me justice for my brother, arrest all the officers, and convict them," Philonise said when asked by host Don Lemon if he had something to tell the chief, who was speaking with Snider on the ground.

"To the Floyd family, being silent or not intervening, to me you're complicit," Arradondo said. "So I don't see a level of distinction or any difference. Obviously, the charges and those decisions will have to come through our county attorney's office. Certainly the FBI is investigating that. But to the Floyd family, I want you to know that my decision to fire all four officers was not based on some sort of hierarchy. Mr. Floyd died in our hands and so I see that as being complicit."

Asked to elaborate on the difference he was noting, Arradondo clarified that he was attempting to compare the behavior of the officer charged in Floyd's murder—Derek Chauvin—with the remaining officers who have not yet received charges.

"If there were one solitary voice that would have intervened and acted, that's what I would have hoped for," he added.

Responding to Arradondo's comments, Philonise Floyd urged action.

"They arrest guys every day," he said. "They have enough evidence to fire them, they have enough evidence to arrest them. I don't know who he's talking to but I need him to do it because we all are listening. Black lives matter."

Protests continued across the U.S. over the weekend, including in Washington D.C. Thousands have been arrested across the country since protests began, spawning a united effort on social media to raise money for protesters' bail. For those looking to help out with donations, consider giving to groups like the Minnesota Freedom Fund.