Louisville police chief Steve Conrad has been fired following the investigation into a fatal shooting during the city's protests, CNN reports.

On Monday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer revealed that he had relieved Conrad of his duties. This move came after it was reported that two police officers involved in the shooting did not activate their body cameras.

"This type of institutional failure will not be tolerated," Mayor Fischer said. "Accordingly, I have relieved Steve Conrad of his duties as chief of Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD)."

Fischer also identified the victim as local business owner David McAtee.

Protests started to sweep the nation following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In Louisville, people took to the streets to demand justice for Floyd as well as protest the death of Breonna Taylor who was killed by LMPD in March. While trying to disperse a group of people on Monday morning, the Louisville police and Kentucky National Guard soldiers were prompted to "return fire" into the crowd. During this exchange, McAtee was shot and killed.

"We lost a wonderful citizen named David McAtee," Mayor Fischer said. "David was a friend to many, a well-known barbecue man. ... They've nurtured so many people in their bellies and in their hearts before, and for him to be caught up in this, not to be with us today is a tragedy."

The shooting took place in a section of the city where the protests had not taken place. Following McAtee's death, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released an announcement stating that the state police will man the investigation into the incident.

"Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event," the statement reads.

Russell Coleman, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, also stated that the FBI's Louisville office will assist in the investigation.