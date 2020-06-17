A Minneapolis 911 dispatcher contacted a police sergeant to express concerns about George Floyd's arrest while he was being detained.

A local Fox affiliate obtained a recording of a call between a dispatcher and a Minneapolis Police sergeant. Per reports, the woman could see former officer Derek Chauvin detaining George Floyd in real-time from a camera feed at a Cups Food location. She was worried by the situation and decided to notify a superior officer.

"I don’t know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man," she tells the sergeant. "I don’t know if they needed to or not, but they haven’t said anything to me yet."

She also told the officer that he can "call me a snitch if you want to," but this arrest didn't seem to adhere to protocol. The sergeant told her that he would look into the situation which prompted her to add: "We don’t get to ever see it, so when we see it we’re just like...well, that looks a little different."

Two other 911 transcripts were released this week. Both of these calls came from bystanders who saw the situation take place at around 8:32 p.m. In the first call, the witness claimed the police "just pretty much just killed this guy that wasn’t resisting arrest. He had his knee on the dude’s neck the whole time." The caller asked to speak to a supervisor before the call was disconnected.

A second call was placed 30 seconds later. This call came from someone who claimed to be a first responder. The person tells the dispatcher they "literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man." Like the first call, this one was soon disconnected.

Following these calls, an ambulance arrived to take Floyd away from the scene.