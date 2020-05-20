A Virginia family has returned a pile of cash totaling nearly $1 million after coming across that sum sitting out in the middle of the road.

Sounds like somebody's seen No Country For Old Men.

On Saturday afternoon, the Schantz family was driving through the state's Caroline County when they found a pair of bags stuffed with almost seven figures in cash, according to WTVR.

Speaking to that station, Emily Schantz said that she and her family were in their pickup truck when they watched the car in front of them steer around an object lying in the middle of the street. Their truck (also them) weren't as lucky, and they hit the object, which caused them to stop.

The family then put the bag they hit in the back of their truck. They followed that same procedure with another one sitting about 15 feet away.

“Inside of the bag, there were plastic baggies and they were addressed with something that said ‘cash vault,’” Schantz said. Police were called after the family learned what they found.

“They came back to Caroline, and found out they’d been riding around with almost a million dollars in the truck,” said a spokesperson for the local Sheriff’s Office. Authorities think the bags belonged to the Postal Service and that they were headed to a bank. If confirmed (big if) that would not be the USPS's finest hour but, hey, who hasn't lost $1 million at work.

Anyway, the Schantz family was praised for their honesty.

“For someone so honest and willing to give that almost a million dollars back, it’s exceptional on their part,” the spokesperson added.

Emily said that the thought of keeping the money didn't run through their heads.